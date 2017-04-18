Local looks that are great for weddings

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Wedding season is among us. If you're still searching for the perfect outfit to wear to the next wedding on your calendar, Sarah Ruhlman of SarahScoop.com has you covered.

Look 1: Cocktail Attire Wedding

A simple shift dress with a fun print is an easy way to look pulled together and appropriate for a wedding. Make sure that the print doesn't have a lot of white, so that it doesn't break the wedding guest rule of wearing white to the wedding. Pair with a neutral clutch for your essentials.

Look provided by: Alysa Rene Boutique

Look 2: Outdoor or Garden Wedding

Outdoor weddings can be tricky. To play it safe regardless of the weather, try a lightweight maxi dress in a flowy fabric to stay cool or warm. Always stick to comfortable shoes for walking outside, like flat sandals or wedges. Go with a fun print to dress up the look!

Look by: Etiquette Boutique

Look 3: Formal/Black Tie Wedding

For a formal or Black Tie wedding in the summer, you don't want to go with your traditional black gala gown. While long dresses feel more formal, try a gown with intricate detailing like beading or embroidery. We went with a high neck gown from Bella Bridesmaids in a floral print that is embroidered for an upscale, yet fun wedding guest look that won't compete with the bridesmaids. A print will help you stand out, as bridal parties often gravitate towards solid dresses.

Look by Bella Bridesmaids