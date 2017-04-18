Man shot outside Raytown home on Tuesday afternoon; police questioning two men in custody

RAYTOWN, Mo. — Raytown police say a shooting victim is expected to recover after shots were fired in the 5600 block of Woodson on Tuesday at about 12:30 p.m.

Police say officers arrived to the scene and found an adult male lying in some grass outside of a home. A news release says they rendered first aid, sealing a chest wound and applying a tourniquet to his arm before he was sent to a hospital for further treatment.

Two men are in custody, but not yet charged in connection with the shooting.The investigation is ongoing, and if you know anything that will help detectives, call the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-TIPS.