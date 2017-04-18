Manhattan woman’s parents plead for information about hit-and-run crash as she clings to life

MANHATTAN, Kan. — Riley County police say a Manhattan woman is in critical condition after a hit-and-run. Police say 21-year-old Amber Wilhelm was walking on a Manhattan street early Friday when the driver of a pickup truck hit her and then drove away.

She was drug or thrown about 120 feet from where she was initially hit while crossing Bluemont Avenue at 12th Street, according to a news release.

The truck was described as a light color 2011 to 2016 Chevrolet or GMC extended cab pickup.

The truck is likely to have damage to its front end.

Police say Wilhelm was taken to a Manhattan hospital and then flown Topeka’s Stormont Vail Health where she remains in critical condition.

Her parents made impassioned pleas on Tuesday for any witnesses and the hit-and-run driver to come forward so they can know exactly what happened to their daughter.