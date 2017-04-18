More than 300 h.s. students meet at Union Station to show off projects they’ve been creating all year

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Hundreds of students from all across the metro put their senior projects on display Tuesday as part of the Stem Alliance Competition and Senior Showcase at Union Station.

FOX 4's Kathy Quinn stopped by the event to see what products this year's seniors came up with.

"So this is a culminating event for the senior students in high school," said Martha McCabe with KC STEM. "They've been taking the bio-med and the lead project coursework, and this is their senior capstone project and an opportunity to showcase to the community and to our business partners the work they've been working on all year."

This year's event features projects from 375 students from 33 high schools.