Oklahoma sheriff’s deputy dies after being shot while serving eviction notice

MULHALL, Okla. (AP) — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says a sheriff’s deputy shot while serving an eviction notice has died and that a suspect has been arrested.

Highway Patrol spokesman Lt. John Vincent said Tuesday that Logan County Sheriff’s Deputy David Wade died after being taken to a hospital for his wounds.

Logan County Sheriff Damon Devereaux told reporters the deputy was shot several times, including in the face.

Authorities say 45-year-old Nathan Aaron LeForce shot Wade in Mulhall and then drove his patrol car about 25 miles to a convenience store near the town of Coyle. There he stole another vehicle, which has since been found near Guthrie.

Vincent said LeForce was found in a nearby outbuilding, where he surrendered to authorities.

Mulhall is about 50 miles north of Oklahoma City.