Osage Beach police looking for missing teen with ties to rural areas in metro

OSAGE BEACH, Mo. — Osage Beach authorities are looking for a missing teen who has connections to the metro.

On April 15 at about 4 p.m., Jonathon Spear walked by himself to a basketball court near his home on Nichols Road. Later that evening he was last seen in the road in front of his home talking to someone in a white, four-door SUV that may be a Jeep or Chrysler, and he hasn’t been seen since.

The 15-year-old is 5’7” and weighs 160 pounds. He has brown eyes and brown hair, and was last seen wearing a red T-shirt and a red baseball hat with a black bill.

Spear is originally from Bates County and has ties to Freeman in Cass County, and Montrose in Henry County.

If you see him or know where he may be, contact the Osage Beach Police Department at (573) 302-2010, or your local police department.