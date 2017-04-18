Police still searching for 2 of 3 suspects who robbed McDonald’s off 152-Hwy and I-35

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Kansas City police are still searching for two of the three suspects wanted in connection with an armed robbery at the McDonald's off 152-Highway near I-35 in the Northland.

Police say just after 3 a.m. three men armed with handguns walked into the 24-hour restaurant on Church Street and ordered everyone on the floor. They got away with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Witnesses told police the three suspects took off on foot and headed south of the restaurant towards the Walmart parking lot, which is across the street.

Police then noticed a vehicle with one person in it coming from the same direction so they checked the license plate, and it didn't match the vehicle. Police said the driver had warrants and that he is connected to the armed robbery. He was taken into custody for questioning.

It's not clear how many customers or employees were at the restaurant at the time. Police have said no one was physically injured during the robbery.