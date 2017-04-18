Popcorn Bag Home Video reviews: Split, The Founder and Sleepless

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Is "Split" divisive? Does "The Founder" flounder? "Sleepless" drowsy? FOX 4's Russ Simmons and Shawn Edwards have the answers in this week's Popcorn Bag Home Video reviews!

1) SPLIT (PG-13)

Universal

RUSS

Since hitting the big time with “The Sixth Sense,” the work of quirky filmmaker M. Night Shyamalan has been a hit-and-miss affair. His new horror entry “Split” is something of a return to form. James McAvoy is excellent as a man suffering from multiple personality disorder who kidnaps and imprisons three teenage girls.

SHAWN

It's a definite return to form for M. Night but he should really thank James McAvoy who literally takes it to the next level with a true performance for the ages. He's incredible. And "Split" is wickedly good.

RUSS

The plot holes and absurdities in “Split” are hard to dismiss, but the actors make this taut chiller work as well as it does.

RUSS: 3 Popcorn Bags

SHAWN: 4 Popcorn Bags

2) THE FOUNDER (PG-13)

The Weinstein Company

RUSS

Michael Keaton’s dynamic performance is also the driving force in “The Founder,” the true story of the longtime chairman of McDonald’s, Ray Kroc.

SHAWN

"The Founder" is an incredible movie based on a fascinating story. Yes, Michael Keaton is excellent.

RUSS

As in “Breaking Bad,” Kroc’s character arc takes a surprising turn, first winning audience support as an underdog and then losing it as he evolves into a backstabbing manipulator. It’s a distressing look at unbridled greed and ambition.

SHAWN

I loved the story arc and you won't ever look at a McDonald's the same.

RUSS: 3 Popcorn Bags

SHAWN: 4 Popcorn Bags

3) SLEEPLESS (R)

Open Road Films

SHAWN

Jamie Foxx stars in "Sleepless" a by the numbers drama that manages to produce some thrills.

RUSS: Did Not Screen

SHAWN: 3 Popcorn Bags

4) UNDER THE CHERRY MOON (PG-13)

Warner Bros.

SHAWN

Hard to believe that it has been a year since the untimely death of Prince. Many know about his music but he also deserves props for his cinematic vision. And you can see three of his four movies for free next weekend at the American Jazz Museum in conjunction with AAFCA -- "Purple Rain" "Under the Cherry Moon" and "Graffiti Bridge." For more details go to fox4kc.com.

