SevenDays kicks off week of spreading kindness, interfaith understanding with blood drive

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- This week marks three years since three people were killed outside the Jewish Community Center and Village Shalom in Overland Park.

Now, the families of Doctor William Corporon, Reat Underwood, and Terri LaManno continue a movement to spread kindness and interfaith understanding. It's called SevenDays, and it just kicked off across Kansas City with a blood drive at 40th and Main.

"We were thrilled to be part of such an important event such as SevenDays," said David Graham with the Community Blood Center of Greater KC. "I think it fit so well with what the Community Blood Center does. The tagline for SevenDays is 'Make a ripple, change the world,' and certainly blood donors are saving people."

This is the first year the Community Blood Center partnered with SevenDays.

Tuesday evening there will be a kickoff celebration at the temple off 123rd and Nall.

