Single gunshot wound seriously injures woman near Independence and Glenwood

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — Police in Independence are searching for clues in an early morning shooting that left one woman with serious injuries Tuesday.

Police say at 4:12 a.m. officers were call to a shooting at E. Independence Avenue and S. Glenwood Avenue.

Responding officers found an adult female victim lying in the road. She was transported to an area hospital with serious injuries resulting from a single gunshot wound.

If anyone has any information regarding this incident, please call the Tips Hotline at (816) 474-8477, or the Independence Police Department (816) 325-7777 or leads@indepmo.org.