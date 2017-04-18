Spanish speaking pet parrot missing for three days reunited with grateful family in KCK

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Kan. - A Spanish speaking pet parrot has been reunited with his family after being lost for three days. On Monday, FOX 4 told you about a KCK woman who found somebody's pet parrot and was trying to locate its owners.

The pet parrot's owners saw FOX 4's story that aired Monday night and immediately contacted the woman who found the bird. Now, Wubby is back home.

"She was like hey, I think your bird is on the news and I was like my bird is on the news?" said Joanna Arevall, the owner of the parrot.

Family said the 10-month-old bird escaped from their home on Saturday. A woman who lived just a few blocks away found him and started putting up flyers everywhere to try to find his family. She said she knew he could talk, but that they couldn't verbally connect. Turns out, that's because Wubby speaks Spanish.

His family said he knows how to ask for food and water in Spanish and say hello. They said as he gets older he will learn more words.

"I will sit there and talk to him and he actually talks back to me and responds when I whistle," said Arevall. "He will whistle back and it's like a little bond we have together."

The family said they are so relieved he is safe and sound back in his house.