Tax day deals to help relieve the stress

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Tuesday is the deadline to get your taxes to Uncle Sam. If you're stressed about the deadline, there some deals that may help you feel a little better.
- Chilis
- $6 Blueberry and pineapple margaritas
- Sonic
- Half-price cheeseburgers
- Noodles & Company
- Use promo code TAXDAY 17 for $4 off a $10 purchase
- Spin Pizza
- Any 12-inch pizza with up to two topping for $10. Click here for locations
- Office Depot
- Shred up to five-pounds of documents for free
- Planet Fitness
- Free hydromassage through Saturday with coupon
- Firehouse Subs
- Free medium sub with the purchase of a medium or large sub, chips and a drink (valid April 18 - April 20) with coupon
- Bob Evans
- 30-percent off purchase with coupon
- Great American Cookie Co.
- Free birthday cookie
- Hooters
- Free kids meal with a $10 purchase. Click here for locations
