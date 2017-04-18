Tax day deals to help relieve the stress

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Tuesday is the deadline to get your taxes to Uncle Sam. If you're stressed about the deadline, there some deals that may help you feel a little better.

Chilis $6 Blueberry and pineapple margaritas

Sonic Half-price cheeseburgers

Noodles & Company Use promo code TAXDAY 17 for $4 off a $10 purchase

Spin Pizza Any 12-inch pizza with up to two topping for $10. Click here for locations

Office Depot Shred up to five-pounds of documents for free

Planet Fitness Free hydromassage through Saturday with coupon

Firehouse Subs Free medium sub with the purchase of a medium or large sub, chips and a drink (valid April 18 - April 20) with coupon

Bob Evans 30-percent off purchase with coupon

Great American Cookie Co. Free birthday cookie

Hooters Free kids meal with a $10 purchase. Click here for locations

