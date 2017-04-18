Tax day deals to help relieve the stress

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Tuesday is the deadline to get your taxes to Uncle Sam. If you're stressed about the deadline, there some deals that may help you feel a little better.

  • Chilis
    • $6 Blueberry and pineapple margaritas
  • Sonic
    • Half-price cheeseburgers
  • Noodles & Company
    • Use promo code TAXDAY 17 for $4 off a $10 purchase
  • Spin Pizza
  • Office Depot
    • Shred up to five-pounds of documents for free
  • Planet Fitness
  • Firehouse Subs
    • Free medium sub with the purchase of a medium or large sub, chips and a drink (valid April 18 - April 20) with coupon
  • Bob Evans
  • Great American Cookie Co.
    • Free birthday cookie
  • Hooters