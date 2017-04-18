× Warrant issued for arrest of KCMO man wanted in connection with December murder case

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — The Independence Police Department says they are still looking for a man wanted in connection to a December murder case.

A warrant has been issued for the arrest of Maurice T. Jones, known as “Mo,” for second-degree murder and armed criminal action in the death Sharrieff Omar Muhammad, a 37-year-old male, from Independence, Mo.

Police say Muhammad was shot to death in the area of 24th and Park on the morning of Friday, Dec. 9, 2016. Neighbors say a teenage girl who lives on the block was walking to her school bus stop and came across his lifeless body.

Detectives have been searching for Jones since Muhammad’s death.

If you know where Jones is or have any information about the case call the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-TIPS.