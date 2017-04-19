× 5 local post offices hosting Passport Fairs to help you prep for summer travel

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Summer travel season is almost here, and if you need to get your passport ready here’s your chance.

Local post offices are hosting Passport Fairs where they’ll have people on hand to help you get things in order.

Wednesday’s fair will to be at the Independence Post Office at 301 Lexington. If you’re not able to get to this one there will be more of these events through the rest of the week.

April 19

Independence Post Office

9 :00 a.m.—3 :00 p.m.

301 W Lexington

Independence, Mo. 64050

816-412-5619

St. Joseph Main Post Office

8 :00 a.m.—5 :00 p.m.

201 S 8th St

St. Joseph, Mo. 60501

816-364-3231

April 22

Gladstone Passport Center

9 :00 a.m.—2 :00 p.m.

7170 N Broadway

Kansas City, Mo. 64118

816-436-6587

Platte City Post Office

9 :00 a.m.—12 :00 p.m.

1101 Hampton Ln

Platte City, Mo. 64079

816-858-2431

Toganoxie Post Office

10 :00 a.m.—12 :00 p.m.

1610 E. Woodfield Dr.

Tonganoxie, Kan. 66086

913-845-2230

A U.S. passport is valid for 10 years if you were 16 years or older when the passport was issued; five years if you were 15 years old or younger when the passport was issued. Passport applications can be downloaded from usps.com/passport or travel.state.gov.

What do I have to bring when applying?

A completed passport application . Passport applications can be downloaded from com/passport and travel.state.gov. Please do not sign the application until the Postal Service retail associate instructs you to do so.

. Passport applications can be downloaded from com/passport and travel.state.gov. Please do not sign the application until the Postal Service retail associate instructs you to do so. Proof of citizenship includes any one of the following:

Certified birth certificate issued by the city, county, or state Naturalization certificate or certificate of citizenship, and The customer must submit a photocopy of the front and back of the Proof of Citizenship document, effective January 2017. An expired passport

3) Proof of identification — You may submit items such as the following containing your signature and a photograph that is a good likeness of you: Current or previous U.S. passport, naturalization certificate, certificate of citizenship or a current and valid driver’s license, government ID or military ID, and

A photocopy of the front and back side with your passport application. Many post offices do provide photocopy service for an added fee.

A color photograph is also required. Many post offices provide passport photos for an added fee. The color photo must be 2 x 2 in size, must have been taken within the past 6 months and no eyeglasses can be worn.