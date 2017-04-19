Bumgarner loses in first trip to Kauffman since Game 7 of 2014 World Series

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The Royals took on the San Francisco Giants at Kauffman Stadium as the pitcher Royals fans love to hate, Madison Bumgarner, took the mound. Bumgarner gave up just one run in six innings, as he failed to cover first base, but it was all the Royals needed for a 2-0 win.

Raquel Ramirez is a Royals fan, her dad has a Royals tattoo. But on Wednesday night her mom and three sisters were wearing Giants shirts and hats.

“I’ll cheer for the Royals any time today I’m going to cheer for my home team the Giants,” Yeimi Ramirez said.

Ramirez invited her sister to join her at the game from San Francisco. It was Bumgarner’s first trip to the mound to face the Royals since his World Series Game 7 relief appearance, when he shut down the Royals, and their hopes of their first title in nearly three decades.

“That’s why he isn’t popular here but he’s popular back home," Celia, a sister of Ramirez said.

Fans who came out to The K on Wednesday had one thing on their mind.

“I want revenge, I want to beat Bumgarner,” Shane Brown said.

The Royals' World Series title just a year after the heartbreaking loss perhaps took the sting out of seeing Bumgarner back in Kansas City. Carlos Ramirez says it makes seeing his wife and daughters wear Giants gear a little more tolerable too.

As for Bumgarner... “I don’t hate him, I respect him he’s a good pitcher, I respect him, but I don’t like him either,” Carlos Ramirez said.

The first Royal to get one of seven hits off Bumgarner was Salvador Perez, who Bumgarner got to pop out for the final out of Game 7 in 2014.