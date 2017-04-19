Community invited to drop off unwanted drugs and pickup free gun locks during city cleanup event

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The Jackson County Prosecutor's Office and combat unit hope to reduce crime in one Kansas City neighborhood by cleaning it up.

From noon to 2 p.m. Wednesday the prosecutor's office, the combat unit and KCPD's Bomb and Arson unit will all be at the Freedom Temple Ministries parking lot at 23rd and Denver to hand out free gun locks, answer questions and provide a dumpster for residents to drop off bulk items.

The combat unit will also have the "drug terminator" on the scene so people can destroy prescription drugs and narcotics.

Volunteers will also be clearing overgrown lots and addressing abandoned buildings.

Jackson County is using a federal grant to pay for the cleanup.