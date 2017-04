Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- KCMO drivers, watch out for one big oil slick! No, not motor oil. Cooking oil.

A truck hauling cooking oil had a big spill on the road from about 55th Street and Blue Parkway over to 435.

James Garret with the Kansas City Fire Department said clean-up crews have been dispatched to clean up the spill.

Avoid the area if possible.