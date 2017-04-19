Councilwoman describes calamity of getting caught in East Kansas City shooutout

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Life for 5th District Councilwoman Alissia Canady at City Hall can be exciting, but nothing could compare to what she witnessed on Tuesday night.

"I stopped at the corner store to pick up a soda, and before I could get out of the car I heard gunshots," she said.

Canady said a gun battle broke out near a convenience store on 57th and Swope Parkway on Tuesday night.

"I looked up and saw everybody in front of the store hit the ground," Canady said. "I immediately ducked down and when I heard the shots stop I peeked up to see if it was clear."

Just when she thought she was out of trouble, two cars raced past her passenger's side door and began shooting again.

"The guy is literally hanging out of the back of the car with a handgun firing the shots. I can vividly see the fire coming from the handgun as he is shooting," she described.

Canady said she drove away as soon as the cars passed by. Nobody was injured.

"I definitely had my angels that covered me as I’m in the community," Canady said. "It was the grace of God. The only thing that kept me from getting out of the car, I was looking for my key for my car in my purse."

She hopes this close call will help the community find a solution for gun violence in the city she serves.

"No one is exempt from violence. You can be just stopping at the store and find yourself a victim. You can be walking down the street and accidentally get struck. This is a community problem and we have to handle the people that choose to handle their issues in a reckless and irresponsible manner," Canady said.