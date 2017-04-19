Homeowners concerned Missouri’s green sales tax holiday could end

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Homeowners can save a lot of money upgrading their appliances this weekend as part of Missouri's green sales tax holiday.

Some worry this may be the last year the Show Me state offers the tax break.

Bridging the Gap encourages energy efficiency to promote healthier living.

If you buy an Energy Star rated appliance this weekend in Missouri, you don't have to pay state sales tax, and many cities also are waiving the local sales tax. That could save homeowners nearly 10 percent in this area.

Refrigerators, dishwashers, washers and dryers and other home appliances that are Energy Star rated can save consumers a lot of money in operating costs over the life of each machine.

But some are concerned that the tax break may soon go away, because of a de-emphasis on energy efficiency at the federal level since President Trump took office.

"I am concerned about that," said Jill Lawlor, energy efficiency director at Bridging the Gap. "I am not only concerned for our environment but I’m also concerned for people’s monthly expenses. We have people who are working in this town who have problems paying for medicine and paying for utilities. Anything we can do to help people live a healthier life. And contribute to environment, that’s a win-win."

Just like the school sales tax holiday in August, Lawlor believes the green sales tax holiday helps convince homeowners to make big investments in upgrading their appliances.

To learn more where to get the best tax break this weekend on Energy Star appliances, go to: http://dor.mo.gov/business/sales/taxholiday/green/