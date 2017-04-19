Homeowners shocked to see police pursuit end in rollover crash in front yard

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. -- A police chase ended in a rollover crash Wednesday in Independence.

At approximately 11:47 a.m. officers observed a stolen auto in the area of St. John and Belmont. Officers attempted to stop the vehicle, but it refused.

The vehicle struck a parked car in the area of 39th and Hardy and wrecked in a yard.

Police say the driver fled but was quickly taken into custody. Three other occupants inside the vehicle were also taken into custody.

One of the occupants complained of minor injuries and was being treated at the scene by EMT.

According to police, a dog was also located in the vehicle and is said to be in good condition, Animal Control has been notified.