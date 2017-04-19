Independence man pleads guilty to involuntary manslaughter charges from July crash that killed couple

OLATHE, Kan. — An Independence, Mo. man charged with involuntary manslaughter, along with a number of other charges stemming from a July crash that resulted in the deaths of two people pleaded guilty to his charges Wednesday morning.

Harold Benton Cyphers III pleaded guilty to two counts of involuntary manslaughter while driving under the influence, felony possession of methamphetamine, felony theft and identity theft.

The sentences for all of Cyphers’ charges will run consecutively for a total sentence of 175 months, or 14 years and 9 months.

The charges stem from a crash at State Line Road and 119th Street in Leawood, Kan. on July 3 that claimed the lives of William and Donna Manning.

The couple was on their way to church at the time of the crash. Donna Manning, 69, died at the scene. William, 71, died of his injuries on July 20.

Cyphers had previously been charged in Johnson County before the fatal crash with driving while suspended, felony possession, and possession of drug paraphernalia.