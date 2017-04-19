Kansas City mom shot in the head while she and two daughters were in SUV

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Police say on Monday night a woman's SUV was repeatedly shot at as she and her two children traveled near east 46th Terrace and Myrtle.

"I feel like I can't breathe. I can't think. I haven't eaten anything. I'm just so mad," said Olivia Hopkins, who's been worried about her 21-year-old daughter.

"She left my house and she wasn't gone three minutes, before whoever did this they surrounded her car, ambushed and that man just kept shooting. We went to that scene and saw from the police markings that he shot at least 15 times at my daughter's car," said a frustrated Hopkins.

Family members say Monday night their 21-year-old loved one was heading home with her two little girls when non-stop bullets hit their white sports utility vehicle.

"All we know is that my daughter got shot once in her head, taken to the hospital, put on a ventilator and her eyes were closed for more than a day. She woke up Tuesday night a little bit and was talking to us. Her memory was okay. She told us that the same people she had a fight with earlier that afternoon are the same people responsible for shooting up her car. Several of the girls she fought with were at that scene when those two cars surrounded her," said Hopkins.

Relatives told FOX 4's Robert Townsend that their loved one, who's also four months pregnant, underwent two surgeries. The young mom's two daughters weren't hurt.

"It's just a miracle they weren't hurt. I just want to make sure whoever did this is caught and I need the detectives to show more support so we can get this stuff handled," added Hopkins.

"It's just crazy. My sister is laying in the hospital. She has two kids she's got to take care of and she might not be able to do that the same way like she was before. We don't want no revenge or anything like that. We just want justice for my sister and her two babies," says the woman's sister, Destiny Williamson.

Concerned about their loved one's safety, relatives asked FOX 4 to not reveal the injured mom's name.

"We're also worried about the baby and hoping she doesn't have a miscarriage, so it's one day at a time right now," said Hopkins.

"Yeah, she's pregnant with a baby and everything. We just want somebody to help us," said Williamson.

Meantime, police say they don't have any updates on the shooting as of Wednesday night. Anyone who may have witnessed the shooting is being asked to call the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-TIPS.