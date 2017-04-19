× Kansas City police investigating homicide after body is discovered in car

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police say they’re investigating a homicide after a body was found in a car on Wednesday.

Officers responded to an illegally parked car at 51st and Swope Parkway at about 8 a.m., where they say they found a man dead inside. The victim is described as a black male in his 30s, but his name hasn’t been released yet.

If you have any information that will help investigators, call the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-TIPS.