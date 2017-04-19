KCK residents say they feel forgotten, express displeasure with plans for former Indian Springs Mall

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Kan. -- People in Kansas City, Kansas say they feel abandoned by their city leaders. Hundreds met once again Wednesday night to shout their disapproval of a new project for a massive empty site that was once the Indian Springs Mall. A meeting, their mayor was absent at.

"I am 100 percent behind this project. I want to see this project move forward- somewhere else," resident Janice Grant Witt said.

For the second time in two weeks, hundreds in the KCK meeting met with Lane 4 representatives to discuss a new plan for the empty Indian Springs lot. Lane 4 has plans to create a Flextech/Light industrial building. They say it will bring jobs to the community, a plan that has been in the works for three years.

But KCK residents hoped for a community complex and feel abandoned and left out of this project planning. Three commissioners were in attendance and there was no sign of the mayor. Community members made it clear, their frustrations are not with Lane 4, but instead that their leaders have seemingly turned their backs on them.

"I feel sorry for you. Because you all are doing a great job. I appreciate you. Don't take it personally. But there is a lot of anger in this community. Because we have been forgotten," Grant Witt said.

Mayor Holland wasn't present at last week's meeting but a represenative for his office claims he does not approve of this plan.

Regardless of frustration, planning is moving forward with a commission public hearing next week. After that, the board will consider approval.