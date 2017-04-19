Man sentenced to 100 years for shooting Pleasant Valley police officer in face

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLAY COUNTY, Mo. -- Omar Maria, 33, was sentenced to 100 years in prison on Thursday after a Clay County jury found him guilty on March 1st of shooting a police officer.

The dashcam video in the video player above shows the shooting. Move the video approximately 1:20 in and you can see Maria pulling over, then jumping out and opening fire. Courtesy: Clay County Prosecutor Jim Roberts.

In December 2014, Pleasant Valley Police Officer Jacob Baldwin pulled Maria over near the interchange for Interstate 35 and Interstate 435. Investigators say before Ofc. Baldwin could get out of his patrol car, Maria jumped out and started shooting. Two of those shots hit Ofc. Baldwin in the face.

Even though he was shot in the face, Ofc. Baldwin still managed to radio for help and provided a suspect description, which led to a search for Maria. He was arrested later that Sunday in Kansas City, Kan. after a standoff with police and was taken into custody on an unrelated federal warrant.

Maria was sentenced to 100 years total; 30 years for attempted assault on a law enforcement officer and 70 years for armed criminal action. The sentences will not overlap; after he finishes one, he'll serve the other.

Jacob Baldwin recovered, even after the close call gunshots to his face.

According to Clay County Prosecutor Jim Roberts, Baldwin returned to his job with Pleasant Valley and is also a sheriff's deputy in Clinton County. Baldwin is also a military veteran who served four tours overseas including time in Iraq and Kuwait.