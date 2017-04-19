Missouri Highway Patrol investigating deadly crash west of Camden Point

PLATTE COUNTY, Mo. — A Missouri Highway Patrol spokesman says at least one person died in a three-vehicle crash on Wednesday night. The crash involved a semi and two passenger vehicles just before 7 p.m. on Interstate 29 at the 24 mile marker, the crash scene is a few miles west of Camden Point.

Details about other injuries weren’t immediately available. It’s also unknown which vehicle the person who died was in at the time of the crash.

The Missouri Department of Transportation’s Traveler Map shows the southbound lanes of I-29 are closed at Dearborn. That closure is expected to last until about 11 p.m. One northbound lane is shout down closer to the crash scene, and won’t be reopened until after 10 p.m.

