No foul play suspected in body found by mushroom hunter in rural Harrisonville

CASS COUNTY, Mo. – Cass County Sheriff's Office says no foul play is suspected in a mushroom hunter's discovery of a body in rural Harrisonville Tuesday night.

According to a news release from the sheriff's office, the mushroom hunter called around 7:30 p.m. to report that they had found a body in a farm field on E. 278th near State Route DD.

Investigators have not released the identity of the person but say it was a man.

Captain Kevin Tieman II says crews will be on the scene Wednesday searching the area for evidence and information related to the incident.

Police did not release any information regarding the cause of death but said there is currently no indication of foul play.

Cass County Sheriff Kevin Weber says he does not believe the body is connected to any other missing persons cases from the metro.