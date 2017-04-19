Northeast High School principal praises KCPS superintendent for hosting town hall meeting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Students and teachers got a chance to speak with the Kansas City, Mo., School District superintendent Wednesday.

Dr. Mark Bedell hosted a town hall forum at Northeast High School to give students and people within the school system an opportunity to talk about concerns and questions they have about the school district.

There are 35 students from the Foreign Language Academy, East High School, Lincoln College Prep, Northeast and Northeast Middle School. The town halls are part of the superintendent's engagement process.

Dr. Bedell said he wants to have with communication with people within the school district.

The superintendent will also have a second town hall with teachers, school leaders and other staff members Wednesday afternoon.