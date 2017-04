KANSAS CITY, Kan. — One person was killed in an early morning crash in Kansas City, Kan., Wednesday.

Police say the crash happen on northbound I-635 south of I-70 just after 1 a.m. on the bridge over the Kansas River.

Officials have not yet said what caused the crash, nor have they released the victim’s identity.

The highway was closed for a few hours, but as of 6:30 a.m. it was back open.