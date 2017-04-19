Piper phenom headed to West Point has aspirations to serve country as a trauma surgeon

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Kan. -- This week's Reaching for Excellence young achiever is as well-rounded as they come. He's lettered in choir, forensics, track, soccer, and he's an academic scholar. He sports a 3.8 GPA, and did we mention he's Piper High School's homecoming king? Meet 18-year-old Emmett Lockridge III.

He calls himself a perfectionist.

"I work hard for what I am passionate about and I really like to succeed, so I will always push myself and I hold myself accountable when I don't perform at the level that I believe I should," Lockridge III said.

He's a busy young man, taking AP chemistry, biology, calculus, physics and engineering, but he's not just book smart, he's cultured. The Piper High senior, with the million-watt smile wants to follow in the footsteps of his heroes.

"There's a long line of military service in my family and I just feel this sense of duty to my country. My father was a Marine, my uncle was an Army Ranger," he said.

His grandfathers served in Vietnam and World War II. Lockridge III heads to the United States Military Academy, also known as West Point, in the fall. From there he'll attend medical school and plans to become a trauma surgeon in the Army.

"I really want to study medicine and I would love to serve my country at the same time," he said.

By achieving his dreams, he hopes he can motive others to do the same.

"I would like to see young kids that maybe see this interview, or see me triple jump, or see me perform in forensics that they can be like, oh yea, he can do it, I can do it too," he said.

Just a few other accolades: Lockridge III is a two-time all-state and national qualifier for track and field, state champion and national qualifier for forensics and a scholars letter recipient.