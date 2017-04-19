Simple recipes to squeeze more asparagus into your diet

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- If you're looking for a way to squeeze some extra nutrients into your meals this spring food and beverage journalist Dave Eckert shared three simple ways to cook up asparagus when he stopped by the morning show Wednesday, April 19.

Asparagus Fritatta

Ingredients:

1 pound asparagus

butter

olive oil

8 large eggs

4 tablespoons grated parmesan cheese

4 tablespoons cream

salt and pepper

Directions:

Preheat oven to 350°

Trim and wash the asparagus and cut into small pieces.

Using an oven-safe pan, fry asparagus in butter with a drizzle of olive oil until soft (3-5 minutes depending on thickness of stalks) Mix eggs, cheese, cream, salt, and pepper in a bowl-pour over the asparagus.

Stir gently with a fork over a low flame, until you see the bottom of the frittata beginning to form.

At this point, place the pan in the oven for about ten minutes, making sure not to overcook Remove from the oven, run a spatula around the edges of the pan, tip it upside-down on a tray and then upside-down again onto a suitable plate.

Cut into slices, serve immediately

Grilled Asparagus

Ingredients:

1 pound fresh asparagus spears, trimmed

1 tablespoon olive oil

salt and pepper

grated parmesan cheese

Directions:

Preheat grill to high

Lightly coat the asparagus with olive oil. Season with salt and pepper.

Grill over high heat for 2 to 3 minutes, turning once. Spears should have a bit of char to them and should de al dente, not limp

Transfer to serving platter, sprinkle with parmesan, serve immediately

Asparagus and Morel Pasta

Ingredients:

1 1/2 pounds fresh asparagus, trimmed and cut into 1 inch pieces

1/4 cup chicken broth

1/2 pound fresh morels (can substitute other mushrooms if morels aren't available) Mushroom should be cleaned and thinly sliced.

1 tablespoon olive oil

1/2 cup grated Parmesan cheese

Directions:

Cook pasta according to package instructions.

Heat the olive oil in a nonstick skillet. Cook asparagus in the skillet over medium heat for about 3 minutes. Add chicken broth and morel slices-cook 3 minutes more.

Drain pasta, and transfer to a serving dish. Gently toss pasta with mixture of asparagus and morels-sprinkle with Parmesan. Serve immediately.

