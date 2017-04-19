× SMSD Superintendent to retire this summer

SHAWNEE MISSION, Kan. — The superintendent for the Shawnee Mission School District will retire this summer.

The district announced Wednesday that Dr. Jim Hinson’s last day will be June 30.

Hinson spent 34 years in public education, 28 of those years have been spent serving as an administrator.

“This decision will allow me to spend more time with family, and pursue other lifelong goals,” Hinson said in a statement.

“I want to thank you for sharing your wonderful children with us every day,” Hinson added. “It’s a privilege we don’t take for granted. It’s been an honor for me to serve the great families of the district.”

Sara Goodburn, President of the Board of Education, said the board will appoint an interim superintendent at their next meeting Monday, April 24.