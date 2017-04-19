× South KC home significantly damaged in fire

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A home in south Kansas City went up in flames Wednesday morning.

According to firefighters on the scene someone passing by the house, 8911 E. 99th Terrace, noticed flames and called 911. By the time firefighters arrived, the house was fully engulfed in flames.

Just after 10 a.m. flames appeared to be under control, but the roof of the home appeared to be significantly damaged.

Firefighters say the fire started in an upstairs bedroom.