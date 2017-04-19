Suspects flee overturned car after Independence police chase

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. -- The driver of a packed vehicle ran from police, crashed into a parked car, and landed upside down in a stranger's front yard just after lunchtime Wednesday.

A phone call from her son made Valarie Lewis quickly turn around from her drive into work. She said her son rang with the news, "I don’t know if you’re going to be able to get through because there was a big wreck and one of the cars is sitting up in our yard."

Next door, Shane Wallace said he found his parked car in a big, twisted mess down the road. Wallace said, "We just heard a bunch of crashing, came out and my car wasn’t where it was parked."

Independence police said officers spotted a stolen white van a few blocks away at St. John and Belmont. When police tried to pull over the driver, he sped off, took out Wallace's parked silver sedan, and landed upside down in Lewis's front yard.

Then police say the driver and three other occupants, ran. Lewis said, "The people, some of them got out, my son said the police asked him did they jump over my fence."

Wallace said, "We came out here and they were all running, running everywhere like mice."

Officers rounded them up and took four people into custody. While no one was seriously hurt, paramedics treated one passenger on scene. Wallace said the damage done to his car took away more than just his means of transportation.

"My clothes were in the back of it, I had to take them out. I’ve been living in it pretty much for the last two months," Wallace said.

Police said there was also a dog in the car that wasn't hurt. Animal Control picked up that dog.