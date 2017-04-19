× Tennis star Serena Williams posts SnapChat hinting that she’s pregnant but quickly deletes it

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Tennis superstar Serena Williams posted a photo to SnapChat on Wednesday that has everyone thinking she is pregnant.

The photo featured Williams in a yellow swimsuit with the caption, “20 weeks,” but it was quickly deleted. There has been no official confirmation from Williams since the post.

If she really is 20 weeks pregnant, that means she was pregnant when she won the Australian Open in January.

Williams, who is 35, announced in December that she was engaged to Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian.

Serena Williams is pregnant!! ❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/u2RfhSzlcB — Jarett Wieselman (@JarettSays) April 19, 2017