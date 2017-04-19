Watch: Mini goats playing in pajamas

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — There’s something about an animal that is dressed up that seems to make people smile. Some may find it ridiculous and chuckle, while others think it’s adorable and smile with pure joy.

Sunflower Farm Creamery in Cumberland, Maine posted a video to YouTube Monday of mini goats in pajamas, and it’s likely to put a smile on your face.

The video was posted with the caption, “Today we let the first 10 kids born out for a pajama party! What fun! We are expecting about 50 kids total!”