MERRIAM, Kan. — Merriam police tweeted Thursday that they are looking for a missing 12-year-old boy.

Police say Teddy Prock was last seen wearing a turquoise shirt and black shorts with a turquoise stripe. He could be riding a black bike.

Police told FOX 4 they believe he ran away.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at (913) 782-0720.