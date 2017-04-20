Carjacked Kansas City grandma says ‘cold-eyed’ man pulled AK-47 on her and a friend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A Kansas City grandmother lived to tell about terrifying moments when she says a man carjacked her and her friend, and threatened to kill them both with an AK-47.

"Oh my God it happened so fast. He came out of nowhere and was just standing at my door, screaming with that big rifle in his hand," the grandmother recalled about the day she thought she and her friend were going to lose their lives.

"We were just going to a convenience store and when we stopped at the stop sign at Garner and Bales he popped up with that AK-47. We were so scared, too scared to realize it was really happening," said the 47-year-old woman, we'll call "Karla."

"Karla" told police the suspect, investigators, later identified as 20-year-old Jose Gomez, desperately wanted the F-150 she and her friend were riding in.

"It's my ex-boyfriend's old truck and I kept trying to tell that guy that it's no good, the transmission is bad and it needs a lot of work. He didn't care and he just kept screaming at us give me the f----ing truck or I mean to kill you!" "Karla" told FOX 4's Robert Townsend during an exclusive and emotional interview Thursday.

"His eyes were so cold, like blacked out cold and solid and when I saw he didn't have any remorse in his eyes, I thought we were gonna die. I told my friend, get out, get out, get out and after we got out, he took off i the truck," said "Karla."

Police say after the carjacking, Jose Gomez sped off in the stolen truck and led officers on a chase down I-70 near Central in Kansas City, Kansas. Within moments, police arrested Gomez.

As of Thursday night, Gomez sat in the Jackson County jail on several charges including first-degree robbery, armed criminal action and resisting arrest.

"He deserves to be punished for what he did to us. I just thank my Lord Jesus that he didn't kill neither one of us and that I'm still here to be with my three kids and my two grandsons," said "Karla," who admits days after the frightening ordeal, she's still shaken.

Meantime, "Karla" says her friend right now is also still so afraid that she "won't even leave her house."