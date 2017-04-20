Crashes involving tractor-trailers on the rise

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A new report shows that deadly crashes involving commercial vehicles such as the one on I-29 Wednesday night have increased over the last few years.

The new report shows the number of deadly crashes involving tractor-trailers has increased by more than 40 percent over the last three years. One reason given in the report released by MoDOT is that there are more vehicles on the roads.

In 2016, there were 119 crashes across the state involving commercial motor vehicles such as semis or dump trucks. That is up from 84 in 2013.

In one deadly crash from May of 2015 in Columbia, Mo., the driver of the vehicle---not the commercial driver--- was found guilty of involuntary manslaughter.

The Missouri Department Of Transportation's report shows that in most recent cases, 65 percent of the time, the crashes are caused by the other driver, pedestrians or cyclists. The major thing to take away from this report is drivers can help reduce the crashes by just paying more attention when they're driving near a tractor-trailer.

"Because everyone is in such a hurry they don't realize that the 20 seconds they save isn't worth getting there," commercial driver Jerry Deal said. "I mean if you're in that big of a hurry, leave a little earlier just take your time, we all get to where we need to be if you just take your time."