× Guns ‘N Hoses ride to benefit families of three metro first responders in need

LEAWOOD, Kan. — People raised their glasses for a great cause Thursday night in Leawood. The Heroes Ale tapping party raised money for the KC Guns ‘N Hoses benefit ride, a motorcycle ride coming up on June 3.

All the money helps families of metro first responders in need. This year they’re helping three families: the families of an officer and a dispatcher with cancer, and an officer awaiting a kidney transplant. You can find out more on their website by clicking on this link.