Kansas City Chiefs 2017 schedule revealed

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Fresh off of an AFC West title and appearance in the NFL playoffs, the Kansas City Chiefs learned on Thursday night when and where they’re playing during the 2017 regular season.

(Bold denotes games at Arrowhead Stadium / Italics are away games):

Week 1: Chiefs vs. New England Patriots – September 7 at 7:30 p.m., Thursday Night Football

Week 2: Chiefs vs. Philadelphia Eagles – September 17 at Noon ON FOX 4

Week 3: Chiefs vs. Los Angeles Chargers – September 24 at 3:25 p.m.

Week 4: Chiefs vs. Washington Redskins – October 2 at 7:30 p.m. on Monday Night Football

Week 5: Chiefs vs. Houston Texans – October 8 at 7:30 p.m. on Sunday Night Football

Week 6: Chiefs vs. Pittsburgh Steelers – October 15 at 3:25 p.m.

Week 7: Chiefs vs. Oakland Raiders – October 19 at 7:25 p.m. on Thursday Night Football

Week 8: Chiefs vs. Denver Broncos – October 30 at 7:30 p.m. on Monday Night Football

Week 9: Chiefs vs. Dallas Cowboys – November 5 at 3:25 p.m.

Week 10: **BYE**

Week 11: Chiefs vs. New York Giants – November 19 at Noon

Week 12: Chiefs vs. Buffalo Bills – November 26 at Noon

Week 13: Chiefs vs. New York Jets – December 3 at Noon

Week 14: Chiefs vs. Oakland Raiders – December 10 at Noon

Week 15: Chiefs vs. Los Angeles Chargers – December 16 at 7:25 p.m. on Saturday Night Football

Week 16: Chiefs vs. Miami Dolphins – December 24 at Noon

Week 17: Chiefs vs. Denver Broncos – December 31 at 3:25 p.m.

Playoff Schedule:

Wild Card Round: January 6-7, 2018

Divisional Round: January 13-14, 2018

AFC Championship Game: January 21, 2018

Super Bowl: Sunday, February 4, 2018: U.S. Bank Stadium – Minneapolis