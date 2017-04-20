× Man accused of hiding camera in apartment to record woman in Gardner, Kan.

OLATHE, Kan. — A 20-year-old Gardner, Kan., man was arrested and charged with breach of privacy involving a picture or video. He appeared Thursday in Johnson County Court.

Justin Stearns is accused of installing a concealed camera with the intention of recording another person who was either nude or undressed.

Prosecutors say he did so without the woman’s knowledge or content and invaded the privacy of the alleged victim.

His bond was set at $3,500 cash. His bond also requires him to submit to drug testing, abstain from alcohol, to not use a computer or internet and to have no contact with the victim(s).

According to records, Stearns lived with two roommates, a man and a woman, in a Gardner apartment. The female Stearns allegedly wanted to record was born in 1997, making her 19 or 20-years old.