New coffee shop opens in midtown with mission to help environment and neighboring nonprofit

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A new midtown coffee house is going green to help the environment, and they're also using Earth Day to help a local nonprofit in the neighborhood.

Fox 4's Kathy Quinn stopped by Mother Earth Coffee, at Armour and Gilliam, Thursday to speak with owner Brandon Miller to find out how the coffee shop will produce minimal waste.

While there, Miller also showed off a tree that customers can get on Saturday when they donate at least $5 to Kansas City's Conserstones of Care, which helps children and families achieve safety and health in their community.