KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Police are investigating a deadly shooting Thursday night that ended the life of a 34-year-old woman.

Police responded to the 900 block of Kansas Avenue at approximately 11:00 p.m., and found a woman, later identified as Casey Eaton, dead from an apparent gunshot wound inside the car.

Anyone with any information about the shooting is asked to call the anonymous TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477 (TIPS). Eaton lived in Kansas City, Kan.