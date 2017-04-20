Police identify body found by mushroom hunter in rural Harrisonville as Independence man

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CASS COUNTY, Mo. – Cass County Sheriff's Office has identified the body round in a farm field on E. 278th near State Route DD in rural Harrisonville Tuesday night as 36-year-old Vincent J. Royal, of Independence.

Investigators think Royal was in a vehicle that fled from deputies on April 4. According to Captain Kevin Tieman II, the vehicle pursuit began around 1 a.m. north of Peculiar on I-49. The driver then lost control and crashed in the area at E. 275th and Hayden Bridge Rd outside of Harrisonville.

Authorities say the driver was immediately taken into custody at the scene. Several deputies and a K9 Unit searched the area for Royal, but they did not locate him.

Royal's cause of death is still under investigation.

Captain Tieman said Jackson County Medical Examiner’s Office is awaiting test results in 6-8 weeks.

This is the second instance of a mushroom hunter discovering human remains.

In early April, a hunter discovered one body and a police search found another in the same area. One of those bodies has been identified as missing woman Jessica Runions. The other body has not been identified yet.