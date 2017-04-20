Tips to make your tax refund go further

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Saving money is kind of like eating a healthy diet. You know you should do more of it, but it's hard to resist making spur of the moment choices that make you happier now but worse off later. A tax refund marks a great chance to set yourself in a better position for the future. Business coach Marquita Miller stopped by FOX 4 Thursday with some great ways to make sure your money continues to work for you.

Marquita's tips are:

-create an emergency fund

-send it to savings

-pay off debt

-fund your retirement

-seed the college fund

-kickstart your career

-prepay your mortgage