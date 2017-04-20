Victim of fatal I-29 crash identified as West Platte football and wrestling coach

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PLATTE COUNTY, Mo. -- The victim in Wednesday's fatal crash on Interstate 29 has been identified as West Platte High School football and wrestling coach Nathan Danneman.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol online crash report, a tractor-trailer crossed the median at 6:46 p.m. and struck three vehicles, including Danneman's Ford Focus, at the 24 mile marker. The crash scene is a few miles west of Camden Point.

A three-year-old girl with the same last name as Nathan was transported to Children's Mercy Medical Center with minor injuries. The drivers of two of the other vehicles involved also sustained minor physical injuries.

"Nathan Danneman will always be known as a positive and hard-working role model for our kids and staff," the school district said on its Facebook page. "He will be greatly missed."

The school district says they will have several grief counselors at the school to help students and staff.

Danneman, who was just 37 years old, leaves behind a wife and two young kids. He would have been 38 in May. He has been with the West Platte School District for four years.

The school district said their deepest sympathies go out to the coach's family during this time of grief.

Danneman, who also taught physcial education, moved from a small town to Weston to take over the football program