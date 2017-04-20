Video shows man punching woman who allegedly spit in his face at Royals game

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A video uploaded to TMZ Sports early Thursday morning shows a man punching a woman during a Royals game at Kauffman Stadium.

It happened Tuesday night late in the game against the San Francisco Giants.

Looking at the video you see a security worker in a yellow shirt talking to a group of people, when the guy in the number 15 shirt unloads on the woman behind him.

Law enforcement sources say they spoke with several people who said the woman started the fracas. According to those witnesses, she spit on the man several times and smacked him before he retaliated.

Both the man and the woman were arrested and cited for disorderly conduct before being escorted out of the stadium.

The woman declined medical attention and apparently didn't suffer any serious injuries.

FOX 4 has reached out the Kansas City Police and the Royals for more information, but we have not yet heard back. The Royals are out of town, starting a four-game series with Texas Thursday night.