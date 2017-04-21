As FOX 4’s Rob Collins donates blood live, nurse walks through process

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Friday marks day four of the SevenDays challenge. The challenge is a week of events aimed to embrace diversity across race and religion following deadly shootings at the Jewish Community Center and Village Shalom. Day 4 coincides with National Donate Life Day, and many across the metro are taking part by giving blood including FOX 4's Rob Collins who donated live on-air.
Facts about blood needs - American Red Cross
- Every two seconds someone in the U.S. needs blood.
- Approximately 36,000 units of red blood cells are needed every day in the U.S.
- Nearly 7,000 units of platelets and 10,000 units of plasma are needed daily in the U.S.
- Nearly 21 million blood components are transfused each year in the U.S.
- The average red blood cell transfusion is approximately 3 pints.
- The blood type most often requested by hospitals is type O.
- The blood used in an emergency is already on the shelves before the event occurs.
