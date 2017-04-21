As FOX 4’s Rob Collins donates blood live, nurse walks through process

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Friday marks day four of the SevenDays challenge. The challenge is a week of events aimed to embrace diversity across race and religion following deadly shootings at the Jewish Community Center and Village Shalom. Day 4 coincides with National Donate Life Day, and many across the metro are taking part by giving blood including FOX 4's Rob Collins who donated live on-air.

Facts about blood needs - American Red Cross

Every two seconds someone in the U.S. needs blood.

Approximately 36,000 units of red blood cells are needed every day in the U.S.

Nearly 7,000 units of platelets and 10,000 units of plasma are needed daily in the U.S.

Nearly 21 million blood components are transfused each year in the U.S.

The average red blood cell transfusion is approximately 3 pints.

The blood type most often requested by hospitals is type O.

The blood used in an emergency is already on the shelves before the event occurs.

