Blue Springs church leaders gather to learn what to do if violence strikes at place of worship

BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. -- What do you do if a violent intruder opens fire inside your church?

That is the issue church leaders in Blue Springs are learning about Friday.

The Blue Springs Police Department is teaming up with Strategos International out of Grandview to provide training Friday and Saturday.

They say since 1999, violence in churches has increased by 2500-percent.

Over the next two days, they will teach different strategies for different church workers.

For those attending worship service, they say the best thing to do is all based on the location of the shooter. If the shooter is close to you, you should try to take him out. If you are near a door, you should try to get out. And if you are in an office, you should lock the door and hide.

The cost to attend is $99/person.